Crackdown on speeding motorists in Notts

Mobile speed cameras are out and about on Nottinghamshire roads this week.
Nottinghamshire speed camera locations for this week, beginning Monday, October 3:
* A17 Sleaford Road, Coddington;
* A60 Bellar Gate-Woodthorpe Drive, Nottingham;
* A60 Carlton Road, Worksop;
* A60 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse;
* A60 Spion Kop;
* A608 Church Lane, Brinsley;
* A610 Alfreton Road, Nottingham;
* A611 Hucknall Road, Nottingham;
* A6191 Southwell Road West, Mansfield;
* A6200/A52 Derby Road, Nottingham;
* A6211 Arnold Lane, Gedling;
* B6018 Sutton Road, Kirkby;
* B6030 Sherwood Hall Road/Clipstone Road, Mansfield;
* Beechdale Road/Hollington Road/Wigman Road, Nottingham;
* Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough;
* Church Hill, Kirkby;
* Clifton Road, Ruddington;
* Coppice Road, Arnold;
* Raymoth Lane, Thievesdale Lane and Farmers Branch, Worksop;
* Spital Hill/Leverton Road, Retford;
For more, see www.nottspeed.com
