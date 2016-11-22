Appeal over Sutton mobility trike theft

Police are appealing for information following the theft of a mobility trike.

Two white youths wearing hooded tops were seen riding the black Nippi Sport 125 which was taken from Bentinck Street, Sutton, on Thursday, November 10, between 6pm and 9pm.

The vehicle is specially designed to carry wheelchair users and has a drop-down ramp at the rear to allow access.

The vehicle was seen being driven past Sutton Parkway railway station, toward Sutton Junction, at 9.20pm.

It was later found abandoned in Hamilton Road, between Newark Road and Coxmoor Road. It had sustained electrical and body work damage.

PC Simon Cantrill, of Nottingamshire Police, said: “Unfortunately, due to this theft, the owner is now without transport for several weeks and is confined to his electric wheelchair, which has a limited charge.”

He urged anyone with information to contact police on 101. In particular, officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have driven past the pair with dash-cam footage.