Distraction burglars steal handbag and safe from vulnerable woman in Selston

Police are investigating a distraction burglary in Selston.

Two men gained entry to a vulnerable woman's home in the Royal Oak Drive area by pretending to be putting a fence up on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council.

When they left, the woman noticed her handbag and safe, which contained cash, had been taken.

It happened at around 3.15pm yesterday (Thursday 1 December).

Police only have a description of one of the men, who is said to be white, in his mid 40s, around 5ft tall, of a medium build with dark short, straight hair. He was clean shaven and had a local accent. He was wearing dark trousers, a jumper and jacket.

If you see this man or have any information that could help, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting 526 of 1 December.