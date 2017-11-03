Nottinghamshire Police officers honoured at annual awards

Nottinghamshire Police officers have been honoured for their outstanding work, bravery and long service.

The force's annual awards took place last night (Thursday), hosted by Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cooper, and attended by more than 400 officers, staff, members of the public and volunteers along with their families.

The event, held at The Albert Hall, was sponsored by Nottingham Trent University, the Nottinghamshire Police Federation and Mazars.

Among those on the guest list were Sir John Peace, Lord-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, Colonel David R Sneath TD DL, High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire, and Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping.

A number of officers, staff and members of the Special Constabulary achieved fantastic milestones in their careers, collecting Long Service and Good Conduct medals and awards.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford awarded Chief Constable’s Commendations for bravery, commitment and outstanding work to members of the public, officers, staff and volunteers.

Attendees heard stories of heroic behaviour from officers and members of the public, examples of outstanding work and diligence were rewarded and numerous teams were recognised for their work. However, the evening was also an opportunity to reflect on the past year and look forward to the next.

Mr Guildford said: "Our awards give us the opportunity to formally celebrate and acknowledge the professionalism, hard work, dedication and courage displayed by police officers, staff and volunteers as well as recognising the efforts of members of the public who have gone above and beyond to save lives and help officers.

"I’m incredibly proud and humbled to hear the amazing stories and incredible acts of bravery performed by our officers, staff, volunteers and members of the public and to know that those acts of bravery, kindness and commitment go on every day.

"I would like to congratulate all of this year's nominees and winners and to show my appreciation to all of our colleagues at Nottinghamshire Police for their hard work and dedication to serving the people of Nottinghamshire and keeping our communities safe."

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping said: "These awards rightly recognise the bravery and commitment of those who received an award. Their stories make it abundantly clear that many people habitually go above and beyond expectations in order to keep people safe and protect them from harm. It’s only right that they should be recognised.

"But we must never forget that many more are also demonstrating bravery, compassion and dedication on a daily basis, simply because it goes with the territory. All too often this is taken for granted so I’m pleased, and very grateful to all the sponsors, to see that we have been able to continue to hold this awards ceremony."