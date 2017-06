Police are concerned for the safety of a man who has gone missing from Eastwood.

Peter Mellors, 43, was reported missing yesterday (Tuesday) having last been seen in the Eastwood area at around 7pm on Sunday June 18.

Peter is described as white, around 5ft 4ins tall, of a slim build with short greying brown hair. He normally wears a tracksuit.

If you see Peter or have any information that could help find him, contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 562 of 20 June.