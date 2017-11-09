Police investigating alleged hit-and-run appeal for McDonald's customer to come forward

Detectives investigating an alleged hit-and-run in Ripley which left a man with life-threatening injuries are trying to trace a potential witness who could be from Nottinghamshire.

The man was at the Ripley branch of McDonald's, at Butterley Park, late at night on Friday, October 20 or during the early hours of Saturday, October 21.

He was picked up by a silver Audi with a 2002 plate and was driven towards Eastwood. This man could have information about a collision the car was allegedly involved in, in which a man was badly injured.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC Chris Anthony on 101 quoting reference 17000454597. Call 0345 123 333 if dialling from outside Derbyshire.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

* Jake Greenhalgh (22) of Downmeadow, Heage, has been charged with attempted murder.