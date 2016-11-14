Speeding crackdown on 20 Notts roads

Mobile speed cameras are out and about on Nottinghamshire roads this week.
Speed camera locations in Nottinghamshire for the week beginning Monday, November 14
* A60 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse;
* A608 Church Lane, Brinsley
* A610 Alfreton Road, Nottingham;
* A611 Hucknall Road, Nottingham;
* A612 Main Road, Upton;
* A631 Flood Plains Road, Beckingham;
* A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham;
* A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham;
* A6211 Arnold Lane, Gedling;
* B6023 Mansfield Road, Sutton;
* B6030 Sherwood Hall Road/Clipstone Road, Mansfield;
* B6041 Kilton Hill, Worksop;
* Beechdale Road, from Robins Wood Road-Strelley Road, Nottingham;
* Bestwood Park Drive, Nottingham;
* Clifton Road, Ruddington;
* Kirkby Road, Sutton;
* Main Street, Balderton;
* New Mill Lane/Sandlands Way, Mansfield Woodhouse;
* Spital Hill/Leverton Road, Retford;
* Spring Lane, Lambley.
For more, see www.nottspeed.com