Speeding crackdown on 20 Notts roads

Mobile speed cameras are out and about on Nottinghamshire roads.
Mobile speed cameras will be in the following Nottinghamshire locations from Monday, December 19:
* A17 Sleaford Road, Coddington;
* A52(T) Clifton Boulevard, Nottingham, 40mph area;
* A60 Bellar Gate-Woodthorpe Drive, Nottingham;
* A60, Spion Kop;
* A616, Ompton;
* A617, Kirklington;
* A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham;
* A6211 Arnold Lane, Gedling;
* B600 Nottingham Road/Kimberley Road, Nuthall;
* B682 Sherwood Rise through to Hucknall Lane, Nottingham;
* B6028 Stoneyford Road, Skegby;
* B6030 Sherwood Hall Road/Clipstone Road, Mansfield;
* B6040 Retford Rd, Worksop, 40mph limit section;
* Bestwood Park Drive, Nottingham;
* Coppice Road, Arnold;
* Kirkby Road, Sutton;
* New Mill Lane/Sandlands Way, Mansfield Woodhouse;
* Nottingham Road/Portland Road/Annesley Road, Hucknall;
* Nottingham Road/Leake Road, Gotham.
* Radford Boulevard/Lenton Boulevard, Nottingham;
For more details, see www.nottspeed.com