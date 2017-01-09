Search

Speeding crackdown on 20 Notts roads

Mobile speed cameras are monitoring Notts roads this week.

Mobile speed cameras are out and about on Notts roads

Mobile speed cameras will be in the following Nottinghamshire locations from Monday, January 9:

* A60 Carlton Road, Worksop;

* A60 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse;

* A608 Church Lane, Brinsley;

* A611 Hucknall Road, Nottingham;

* A612 Burton Joyce;

* A612 Main Road, Upton;

* A616 Ollerton Road, Caunton;

* A631 Flood Plains Road, Beckingham;

* A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham;

* A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham;

* A6117 Old Mill Lane, Mansfield;

* A6200/A52 Derby Road, Nottingham;

* B600 Nottingham Road/Kimberley Road, Nuthall;

* B6004 Strelley Road/Broxtowe Lane/Stockhill Lane;

* B6014 Mansfield Road, Skegby;

* B6030 Forest Road, Mansfield;

* B6041 Kilton Hill, Worksop;

* Beechdale Road, from Robins Wood Road- Strelley Road, Nottingham;

* Church Hill, Kirkby;

* Spring Lane, Lambley.

For more details, see www.nottspeed.com