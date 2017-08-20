Search

Speeding crackdown on Notts roads

Mobile speeding cameras are out and about on Nottinghamshire's roads.
Mobile speed cameras will be out across Nottinghamshire in the week commencing Monday, August 21:

* A17 Sleaford Road, Coddington;

* A60 Carlton Road, Worksop;

* A60, Spion Kop;

* A608 Church Lane, Brinsley;

* A612 Burton Joyce;

* A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham;

* A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham;

* A6200/A52 Derby Road, Nottingham;

* B682 Sherwood Rise through to Hucknall Lane, Nottingham;

* B6004 Strelley Road/Broxtowe Lane/Stockhill Lane;

* B6014 Mansfield Rd, Skegby;

* B6028 Stoneyford Road, Skegby;

* B6030 Forest Road, Mansfield;

* Bestwood Park Drive, Nottingham;

* Church Hill, Kirkby;

* Coppice Road, Arnold;

* Kirkby Road, Sutton;

* Main Street, Balderton;

* Spital Hill/Leverton Road, Retford;

* Spring Lane, Lambley.

For more, see www.nottspeed.com