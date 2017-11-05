Speeding Notts motorists targeted

Mobile speed cameras will be out and about in Nottinghamshire, in the following locations in the week commencing Monday, November 6:

Mobile speed cameras will be out and about in Nottinghamshire, in the following locations in the week commencing Monday, November 6:

* A17 Sleaford Road, Coddington;

* A60 Carlton in Lindrick/Costhorpe;

* A60 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse;

* A60 Nottingham Road, Mansfield;

* A608 Church Lane, Brinsley;

* A609 Ilkeston Road/Wollaton Road/Russell Drive/Trowell Road, Nottingham;

* A631 Flood Plains Road, Beckingham;

* A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham;

* A6117 Old Mill Lane, Mansfield;

* A6200/A52 Derby Road, Nottingham;

* A6211 Arnold Lane, Gedling;

* B600 Nottingham Road / Kimberley Road, Nuthall;

* B682 Sherwood Rise through to Hucknall Lane, Nottingham;

* Bestwood Park Drive, Nottingham;

* B6018 Sutton Road, Kirkby;

* B6040 Retford Rd, Worksop 40mph limit section;

* Church Hill, Kirkby;

* Coppice Road, Arnold;

* Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough;

* Raymoth Lane, Thievesdale Lane and Farmers Branch, Worksop;

See www.nottspeed.com