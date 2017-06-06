Crowds flock to fun day

More than 1,000 people enjoyed this year’s family fun day in Nuthall.

Crowds flocked to the Basil Russell Recreation Ground to enjoy a packed programme of entertainment and activities, and despite cloudy weather there was barely a dull moment.

Jolly Jingles put on a brilliant Punch and Judy show and there was a treasure hunt, games, challenges and a variety of stalls.

There were arts and crafts sessions and sports activities including table tennis, pool, crazy golf, and horse riding.

A display by the Kimberley Shotokan Karate team led by sensei John Trevatt was a highlight, and hot food and refreshments were served by the 1st Nuthall Scout group.

Delighted parents and grandparents heaped praise on Nuthall Parish Council for what they described as “a first class initiative which was well run and provided enjoyment for people of all ages.”

Pete Sidebotham went with his grandson Callum Christie.

He said: “This event gets better each time and the effort put on by the organisers is admirable.”

Julie Taylor took her daughter Michelle and granddaughter Jodie.

She said: “We love the council’s fun days, not only is it free but the fun, friendship and community spirit that it brings makes us so happy.”

Nuthall Parish Council’s next fun day which aims to provide for teenagers, takes place on Sunday, September 3 from 1pm to 5pm.