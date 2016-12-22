Customers to new Giltbrook store get golden tickets

The first 50 customers to walk through the doors of a new food store will have a golden chance to win a variety of goodies.

When the new Co-operative store opens in Nottingham Road, Giltbrook, at 9am on Friday, January 20, the first 50 shoppers will be presented with a golden ticket, with which they could win a variety of prizes including a 40” Smart LED TV, Kenwood smoothie maker, Nescafé Dolce Gusto coffee machine, Co-operative gift vouchers or an Irresistible Fairtrade chocolate bar.

Eastwood Nottingham Road CO-OP

Store manager Rachael Payne said: “This is a very exciting time for everyone in the team and preparations for the big day are well under way.

“Please come and join us at 9am on Friday, January 20, and you could be one of the 50 lucky customers to receive a golden ticket.

“There will be a great buzz on opening day and to celebrate the food store launch we will have plenty of special opening offers, we will be talking to customers about membership and how we can support in the local community. We look forward to seeing you there.”

The new food shop will provide a wide range of products and services to meet the needs of the local community.

Fixtures and fittings include the latest in energy efficient refrigeration and LED lighting.

The Giltbrook Co-operative food store is open from 7am to 10pm every day offering fresh and local fruit and vegetables, an in-store bakery offering breads and pastries, chilled beers and wines, fresh and frozen product, Irresistible product ranges, and Bake and Bite.

The store also offers Paypoint, Collect Plus, foreign currency, a free car park and a free cash machine.

The new shop is replacing the Eastwood food store, which will close on Thursday, January 19, with all staff who were based there moving to the new store.