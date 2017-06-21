D Day picnic in the park raises almost £2,000

A ‘picnic in the park’ event was held in Kimberley with a 1940s theme.

The event last weekend marked D Day and was organised by Kimberley Town Council.

It helped raise money to pay for the restoration of the town’s war memorial in time for centerery celebrations next year.

Key organiser Coun Trevor Rood said it attracted over 1,000 people.

“Our D Day Party at the Stag Recreation Ground shone on Sunday in more ways than one becasue we raised almost £1,700.

“The idea was to bring everyone in the community together. It was wonderful to see families turning up with a blanket and all sitting together on the grass having a picnic. The weather held out for us on the day thank goodness, and I hope everyone enjoyed the theme.”

There was everything from vintage military vehicles, to good old traditional tug of war and an excellent period vocalist, Rebecca Jayne.

There were some great costumes including an American MP and his wife, a soldier in exact uniform as worn in the D Day landings.

There were various forces uniforms being worn, along with a sailor, a nurse and a spiv, to name but a few. Even Captain Mainwaring and the Prime Minister at the time, Sir Winston Churchill, made an appearance.

Some classic cars and scooters were on display and there was a bouncy castle and fairground rides for the children.

Town Councillor Claire French said: “As we were putting up the Union Jack bunting, all of a sudden, three spitfires and a hurricane flew over. It was totally unexpected but such a wonderful sight and quite uncanny given the circumstances.”

Kimberley Institute Cricket Club provided tasty hot BBQ food, and Kimberley Bowls Club put on fresh sandwiches and scrumptious homemade cakes.

Laura Iremonger, a resident of Kimberley said it was “a brilliant event”.