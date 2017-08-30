Dad with terminal illness sets up project to help others

Devastating news that a Brinsley dad has only a few years to live has inspired him to help others, rather than dwell on his own condition.

Darren Angus, 42, who has three young children, aged nine, seven and one, has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND), for which there is no cure.

But instead of feeling down, Darren and his wife, Joanne, have started a new initiative called The Village Green, through which they hope to create a centre of wellbeing in Brinsley, including a community garden, and help others suffering from terminal illnesses.

“Since receiving the blow that the condition will limit my life expectancy to between three and five years, I have started to look at life very differently,” said Darren, of Frances Street.

“It’s time to start giving back to bring about positive change. Although MND is considered an incurable disease, I plan to fight and beat it. I hope to do that by focusing my energy into bringing the community together in a project that will benefit all.”

To raise awareness of The Village Green, an event is to be held at Plainspot Farm in Brinsley on Saturday, September 16. It’s an outdoor cinema show, featuring two films, ‘Project Wild Thing’, which aims to reconnect children with nature, and ‘Princess Bride’ for more light entertainment. Families are encouraged to take their camping chairs or picnic blankets for an event also offering food and drink. Admission is from 6.30 pm, and tickets cost £7.50 (under-fives free). Money raised will go to the MND Association charity.

“I’m feeling very excited and also nervous about the show,” said Darren, who works as a retail designer. “We need as much support as possible to make this work. The MND Association already does a great job, and we want to extend that.”

MND is a fatal disease that affects the brain and spinal cord, attacking the nerves that control movement, so muscles no longer work. It is so rare that it strikes only two in 100,000 people in the UK each year, but kills six every day.

Denise Davies, of the charity, said: “Without the amazing support of people like Darren, we would not be able to provide vital services or fund research to find a cure for MND.”