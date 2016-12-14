“Disgraceful” Mansfield thug who hit a woman was caught by passing cops

A Mansfield man who punched a woman in the face was caught in the act by police as they drove past, a court heard.

David John Bagley, 45, of King Street, admitted assault when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on December 7.

The offence happened in Mansfield on November 25.

District Judge Jonathan Taaffe told Bagley: “This is a disgraceful situation where the complainant has been going about her lawful business when she was confronted by you.

“For whatever reason you chose to strike her to the face and threw her in the road.

“It was fortunate two police officers were driving past at the time. They were met with abuse and agression from yourself.”

Bagley was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, with 20 rehabilitation activity days.

He must also pay £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge, which will be deducted from his benefits.

He was banned from contacting his victim for five years with a restraining order.