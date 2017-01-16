Disney toy recalled over safety concerns

A popular Disney toy set has been recalled by its manufacturer over safety concerns.

The Bolt and Mitten soft toy set has been found to contain chemical substances which exceed regulatory limits.

It is the black plastic nose on the Bolt (dog) soft toy which has rained concerns. The Mitten (cat) toy is unaffected.

The product range affected has the SKU code 207123015014, sold between July 8, 2015 and September 30, 2016.

Anyone having purchased a toy set is advised to stop using it, and should return the item to the stores or email the company at dlp.sav@disney.com.