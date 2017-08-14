Dog walker stabbed four times by 16-year-old attacker

Two 16-year old boys set on a dog walker in the street before one of them stabbed him four times to his body with a 12-inch kitchen knife.

The pair first threatened to stab his German Shepherd before one punched him to the face while the other plunged the blade into his back, arms and side.

But after being treated overnight for his wounds he had to return days later and spent five days in a hospital bed after developing an infection in one of them.

And the court was told how both teens, who live in Heanor, have previous convictions for carrying weapons, one a machete and the other a baseball bat.

Sending the now 17-year-old who stabbed the victim to a young offender institution for four years, Judge Jonathan Bennett said: “The most serious aspect of this incident is that you had with you in public a 10-inch to 12-inch kitchen knife and used it on the victim.

“What on earth you were doing with it in that situation I do not know but this was a sustained attack and it is remarkable that you are only here today facing a charge of wounding with intent and not something more serious.

“I am very concerned that you also have a previous conviction for wandering around Heanor with a machete.”

Duncan Smith, prosecuting, said the incident took place on Derby Road, Langley Mill, late in the evening of April 21.

He said the victim had just left the nearby 24-hour Asda store when he came across the teens arguing with a motorist and tried to intervene.

He said words were exchanged, including one of them threatening to stab his dog before the pair - who cannot be named for legal reasons - set on him.

Mr Smith said: “He said he saw the kitchen knife, which had a serrated edge, in the hands of one of the defendant and then felt himself being stabbed to his right hand side.

“It was a sustained attack and he suffered injuries to his left arm, his back and his flank. He was told at hospital that it was only because he was overweight that he did not suffer more serious life threatening injuries.”

The teenagers were arrested a short time later and the now 17-year-old pleaded guilty to wounding with intent.

The other offender - who is still 16 - admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was sentenced to a two-year youth rehabilitation order and 80 hours unpaid work.

Clive Stockwell, for the now 17-year-old said: “He had misused alcohol and cocaine and that was a toxic combination especially for an incident like this.”

Will Bennett, for the 16-year-old said: “He recognises that the reason he got involved in this was because he was drunk.

“He has referred himself into care and has aspirations to join the army.

“He is working with the youth offending team well and tells me ‘when they say jump I say how high?’”

- This story first appeared in the Derby Telegraph.