Drink driver crashed into field and called mum

A boozy Mansfield man lost control of his car and crashed into a field then called his mum to collect him, a court heard.

Robert Nicholson’s Citreon C2 was found abandoned in the field off Sookholme Road, on December 30, and police traced him to his address.

A breath test revealed he had 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Nicholson told officers he drank four pints and a glass of prosecco at the Tap Haus, Mansfield Woodhouse, and was driving a friend home when he was dazzled by oncoming headlights and drove into the field.

He told officers he rang his mother to pick him up.

Nicholson, 23, of Longstone Way, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He told magistrates: “I am going to have to live with the guilt of that I could have put peoples’ lives at risk.”

He asked for a shorter ban because he suffers from Crohn’s Disease and needed the car to attend doctor’s appointments.

Nicholson was fined £250 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He was banned for 12 months.