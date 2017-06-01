Drug driver hit car and crashed into Nether Langwith tree

A Church Warsop man was high on cannabis when he hit an oncoming car and crashed into a tree, a court heard.

Michael Sisson was taken to hospital after his Ford Fiesta came off the A632, near Nether Langwith, on December 9, last year.

A test revealed that he had 3.7 microgrammes of Delta-9_tetrahydrocannabinol in one litre of blood, when the legal limit is 2 microgrammes.

Sisson, 38, of Wood Lane, admitted driving with a controlled drug above the specified limit, when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Thursday.

Sisson, who was unrepresented, said he smoked the drug a couple of days before and thought he was “clear” to drive.

He said he had stopped smoking cannabis and now wanted to concentrate on the care of his two disabled sons.

District judge Andrew Meachin fined him £120 and banned him for 16 months. He must also pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.