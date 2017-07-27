Drunk builder arrested when he tried to stop Mansfield fight

A drunk builder who tried to stop a fight got himself arrested when he swore at police officers during a fracas in Mansfield, a court heard.

Police were called to Station Road, at 12.30am, on July 11, and arrested a man when Shamus allen became verbally abusive and confrontational, said prosecutor Lee Shepherd.

Allen, 32, of Brunner Avenue, Shirebrook, admitted drunk and disorderly behaviour, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

The court heard he had a previous conviction for the same offence in 2012.

Allen, a self-employed builder, told the court: “I did try to stop a fight and someone else got arrested. I was arrested on the spot.”

He was fined £100, and he was ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.