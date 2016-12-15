Drunk mum aimed 30 punches at partner’s ex in Worksop attack

A drunk Worksop mum launched a flurry of blows at her partner’s ex in a “disgusting” attack after bingeing on cider, the court heard.

Deborah Louise Peach, 40, landed 15 of the 30 punches she aimed at the woman in a four-minute attack outside the Unicorn pub, on Bridge Street, magistrates in Mansfield heard.

Peach followed her victim outside and “verbally ranted” at her before the assault, which was captured on CCTV, at 10pm, on November 11.

Her victim received two cuts to her right cheek, as well as bruising to her face and ribs, said Neil Hollet, prosecuting.

Peach, of Shrewsbury Road, admitted common assault on Thursday. The court heard she had no previous convictions but had twice been cautioned for assault.

She told police she drank five pints of cider at the Liquorice Gardens pub, before downing two more at the Unicorn.

David Verity, mitigating, said: “She is absolutely mortified. It is out of character. She was shown the CCTV and she did say she was ashamed of her actions.”

He said Peach had been with her current partner for nine months, but his former partner had subjected Peach to “constant verbal abuse” as well as “nasty messages to her and her children on Facebook” which she had reported to police.

“Unfortunately, having put up with this for months she lost it and reacted in the way shown on CCTV,” Mr Verity said.

Magistrate Dennis Banner described her behaviour as “disgusting” and considered handing Peach a prison sentence.

The court heard Peach, who has a teenage son and is a carer for her mother, would lose her job and home if she was sent to custody.

She was given a 12 month community order, with 100 hours of unpaid work and ten days of a rehabilitation activity to address her drink and anger management problems.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs, an £85 victim surcharge, and £200 compensation.