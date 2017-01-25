Durban House Day Spa opens in town

The former Lawrence centre looks set for a bright future with business booming at the new boutique spa.

Durban House, previously home to the DH Lawrence museum, has been transformed into a day spa and is now open for business.

Owner Michelle Davis, who has relocated from The Beauty Lounge in Nottingham Road, said business so far had been ‘crazy’.

More than 220 people have visited the spa in the few days it has been open to have a look around.

“We’ve had people coming from all over,” said Michelle.

“It’s lovely that people are interested in what we’ve done. It looks lovely. I’m really happy with it.”

The proud business owner hosted a champagne and cocktail evening at the end of the first day for friends, family and long-term customers.

Milan Radulovic, the Eastwood councillor responsible for resurrecting Durban House in the late 1990s, delivered a speech on the history of the building.

The spa offers beauty treatments and houses saunas, a jacuzzi and relaxation areas.

There’s a Lawrence exhibition in the tea room, the writer’s books dotted across the spa, and further exhibition pieces on the way.

An expanding craft shop and a chiropodist will be moving into the Beauty Lounge.