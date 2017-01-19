Eastwood couple raise cash for lung research

Eastwood couple Kath and Gordon Butler held an event at their home to raise money for research into Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, which Gordon has. There were home-made refreshments, a raffle and a tombola. The final total raised amounted to £333.50. This will be divided between Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis and the Breathe Easy Nottingham West group. See left for more.

Kath and Gordon are delighted with the amount raised but even more so by the amount of support and friendship shown by all who attended.

This included members of the Breathe Easy Nottingham West group, members of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church and friends and neighbours from the street. Some of the raffle and tombola prizes were donated by Kam of Johnson’s Newsagents and Karen of The Stag Inn Kimberley.

Pulmonary Fibrosis is an illness that attacks the sufferer’s lungs. The cells gradually harden so it becomes more and more difficult for the necessary oxygen to be transferred into the blood stream. Symptoms are shortness of breath and tiredness and, as yet, there is no known cause or cure.

Gordon belongs to Breathe Easy Nottingham West, which meets the first Wednesday of each month in the Catholic Social Centre at Hilltop. Gordon is the only member of the group with fibrosis of this type and also belongs to a Pulmonary Fibrosis support group, which meets bi-monthly at Edwalton Golf Club.