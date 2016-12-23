Eastwood men arrested after attack outside Belper pub

Police have confirmed that two men were arrested after an attack outside a pub in Belper.

Two men were injured following the altercation outside the Green House pub at about 10.45pm on Friday, December 2.

A Derbyshire police spokesman said: "Two men from Eastwood, aged 27 and 32, were arrested in connection with this assault.

"Both are on police bail while we continue enquiries."

The spokesman said previously: "A small group of men were involved in the clash.

"Two men were injured with what was thought to be a bladed weapon and were taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"An investigation is continuing but police believe it to be an isolated incident between people who may have known each other.

"Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the incident or anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting incident 1308 of December 2.

"Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

According to eyewitness reports on social media, the men were injured with a machete - but the force spokesman could not confirm this.