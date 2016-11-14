Search

Eastwood school celebrates 40th birthday

Lynncroft Primary School in Eastwood is 40 years old this year. To celebrate, children dressed up in 1970s clothes and took part in a 1970s themed day, including entertainment by a 70s folk singer. During the morning, the school hosted a coffee morning for former pupils and staff. This was an opportunity for them to see the school again before it moves premises. In the afternoon, the children had a tea party.