Eatery is ‘first of its kind’

The owner of a popular bakery travelled to America for inspiration and ideas ahead of opening up a new eatery.

Heidi Mather, who owns The Hidden Bakery, drove around Orlando, Florida, Daytona Beach and Boston to find out what made cafes and bakeries so successful over in the States.

“Bakeries in the States have an influence across the world. They do things differently.

“I wanted to see how they related to customers, what the service was like, and what people liked eating,” said Heidi.

Heidi used to run a bakery from Kimberley, but outgrew the premises.

She will now open up a bakery and eatery at a much bigger property in Eastwood on December 1 – and it will be the first of its kind in the area.

Much of the American influence can be seen on the menu.

“We’ve got the one pot brekky with homemade hash browns, cowboy baked beans, sausage patties, bacon and egg,” she said.

The talented baker will be adopting the bottomless coffee on a Sunday, homemade waffles and pancakes and a range of healthy foods such as homemade granola and porridge.

She will also be serving homemade lemonade in Kentucky jars.

“We’ll have an expresso bar, supper club, the option to have Sunday brunch. It’s going to be great,” added Heidi.

Customers can takeaway fresh bread and ‘goodies’ baked daily on the premises.

The Hidden Bakery will open Wednesday to Sunday 8.30am to 4pm, and every Thursday evening for supper club, where people can share tables and eat a five course meal.

Heidi said: “People are really pleased we are bringing something a little bit different to the area.

“We are already taking bookings from charities that want to run coffee mornings.”

The Hidden Bakery has had over 3,000 likes on facebook and reached over 100,000 on social media with the news about their move.

“We are so excited to be opening up in Eastwood.

“We can’t wait to thank our customers, who are so loyal, and share the experience with them. This is an adventure for us,” she said.

The Hidden bakery attracts customers from as far out as Belper and Ruddington.