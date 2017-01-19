Notts GCSE results up on last year

School pupils across Nottinghamshire did better in their GCSEs than last academic year and data shows that there has been an increase in the percentage of students gaining five GCSE A*-C grades.

The Department for Education has published a report showing how pupils in individual schools and colleges across all 152 English local authority areas performed this year at GCSE level.

Coun John Peck, Nottinghamshire County Council’s committee chairman for children and young people said: “I’d like to congratulate young people across Nottinghamshire for these excellent results and would also like to acknowledge the dedication and commitment from teachers and parents across the county.

“This year, the Government has introduced new attainment and progress measures and it’s encouraging to see a rise in those achieving these levels when compared with 2015.”

The results also put Notts broadly in line or slightly ahead when looking at the national picture.

“Although no longer the key reporting measure for GCSE results, Nottinghamshire schools have also seen an increase compared with last year in the percentage of students gaining for five GCSE A*-C (including English and mathematics) which puts us 2.5% ahead of state-funded schools nationally, and nearly 7% above all schools which includes independent schools,” said Coun Peck.

“It is our ambition, along with schools across the county that achievements at the end of Key Stage 4 will continue to increase.”