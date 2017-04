Eight kittens have been rescued from a house fire in Eastwood.

The incident happened last night shortly after 9pm on the ground floor of a property on Addison Villas.

Firefighters from Eastwood and Heanor used four breathing apparatus and two hoses to extinguish the fire and a pressure fan to clear the smoke.

The crews then boarded up the property and left it in the hands of the occupants shortly before 11.30pm.