Epic walk for veterans

A Kimberley couple have raised more than £4,000 for a military charity after spending more than four months hiking the longest walking trail in the world.

Simon Richard and Alison Shelford are currently on target to complete their 2,190- mile journey through some of the toughest parts of the American wilderness next week.

Since February, they have been hiking the Appalachian Trail, which runs from Sprinted Mountain in Georgia, to Mount Katahdin in Maine.

Their epic fundraiser has seen them navigate a total of 14 states and climb more than 450,000 feet, to raise funds for Walking with the Wounded.

Simon and Alison began the epic journey on February 28, with the aim of arriving in Maine on August 15.

Despite minor setbacks such as illness and adverse weather conditions, they are currently on target to reach Mount Katahdin on time.

And shortly after their return they are due to meet with staff and beneficiaries at the charity’s Manchester head office.

Walking With The Wounded is a military charity established in 2010 which supports physically, mentally and socially wounded ex-servicemen and women and their families back into independence.

The charity helps veterans into sustainable employment and to reintegrate back into society, as well as providing support to homeless veterans and veterans involved in the Criminal Justice System.

Simon and Alison raised £1,200 ahead of their journey by organising a Northern Soul and Motown music event at Kettlebrook Lodge in Kimberly.

They have since raised a further £2,900 while in America and hope to hold a final fundraiser on their return – they want to raise a total of £5,000 for the charity.

As a result of their fundraising efforts, they will have supported six veterans through the charity’s mental health support programme, Head Start.

Garry Lamb, north west operational manager for the charity, said: “We look forward to meeting Simon and Alison on their return and are exceptionally grateful for their support.”