Estate agent offers unique online sales

An estate agents in Eastwood has launched a new service giving people the chance to sell their house online and save hundreds of pounds – but with an extra added bonus.

MCM Estates and Lettings has added an online platform to its business which not only gives people a chance to save money, but also gives them the local agent with local knowledge alongside it – something other online estate agents don’t offer.

The owner of the business, Carol Taylor-Cockayne, said: “We noticed all these boards going up from online agents, and the sellers hadn’t even approached us.

“People want to be more in control and want to save money.

“There’s a market for it so we thought we want to embrace the change and not hang about.

“Now we can offer both.

“The difference is we have still got the local agent in the office with great local knowledge, so people get the best of both worlds.

“Usually when people sell their homes online, if they have a hitch they are put through to a national call centre.

“With us, people can pop in to the office – it’s more personable,” she said.

The fee for using the online platform, Love2move, is £895.

Online companies are currently marketing about ten per cent of house sales in the NG16 area.

Sellers who opt for MCM’s more traditional sales option will pay more, but will get more, said Carol.

“We organise viewings, we can do your viewings, we do all the chain chasing, contact the solicitors, sort out tradesmen if there’s been problems on the survey, all those sorts of things,” she said.

Fees start at £1,500 for the traditional option.

MCM has been running for 20 years since it opened up in Jacksdale.

It is the only estate agents in the Selston parish.

It opened an office in Eastwood just last year.

The firm’s online platform, Love2Move, was launched two weeks ago and an option to auction property is also now on offer.

“If people want a valuation we can explain all the options,” said Carol.

“There are no hidden fees or lock-ins.”

Carol said giving her clients choice was always her number one priority.

“Giving our clients flexibility and choice has always been a number one,” she said.

“As a respected independent estate agent, we saw an opportunity to work with love2move and it looked perfect.

“The online platform is so easy to use, and is an alternative option to our traditional service, allowing our customers to choose the right method for them, and their budget.”

Carol, who lives in Jacksdale, said her company has had the best two years so far to date.

“There’s definitely a property shortage,” she said.

“We’ve sold lots within days or just a week.”

MCM is a member of the National Association of Estate Agents.

To find out more contact MCM Estates and Lettings or check out www.love2move.co.uk.