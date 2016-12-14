Ex RAF man broke into Mansfield sports centre to sleep off drinking binge

An ex-RAF engineer who broke into a sports centre to find shelter after getting “hammered” in Mansfield was found asleep by cleaners the next morning.

Jake Jamal Mercer, 21, of Whitcombe Gardens, Nottingham, smashed a window at the John Fretwell Sporting Complex, on Sookholme Road, and was discovered at 6.40am, on November 27.

He told police he was hammered after drinking spirits and said he was “12” on a 1 to 10 scale of drunkeness, said Neil Hollett, prosecuting.

Mercer admitted criminal damage when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Christopher Wall, mitigating, said Mercer had argued with his girlfriend and had been dropped off without a mobile phone near Spion Kop, at around 3am.

“He only had a shirt on. He was drunk. It started to rain. He intended to knock on the doors, hoping there was some sort of caretaker.

“He had £100 in cash and could comfortably have paid for a taxi,” said Mr Wall.

“Were it not for a bizarre chain of circumstances he wouldn’t be here today.”

The former aircraft engineer now worked on the railways in Manchester during the week, he added.

Mercer was ordered to pay £100 compensation, a fine of £100, court costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge.