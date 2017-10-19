Ex soldier’s rage road assault in Mansfield Woodhouse

A former soldier punched a motorist after a road rage clash in a Mansfield Woodhouse car park, a court heard.

Wayne Harris leapt out of his car after a near collision was averted in Morrisson’s car park, in the early evening of July 25, said prosecutor Ruth Snodin.

Harris told police the other driver had spat at him and so he punched him in the face a number of times, leaving him with a lump on the side of his head.

Harris, 31, of Church Hill Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted assault by beating, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

He was given 12 months in prison for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, in 2012, the court heard.

Yvonne Wragg, mitigating, said: “He doesn’t dispute the injury. He said he threw no more than two to three punches. He does accept the rest of the incident.”

He was in the car with his wife and two-year-old daughter when both cars came to an abrupt stop after the complainant went through the give way sign.

“He very nearly collided with Mr Harris and his family. Words were exchanged and Mr Harris got out of the car,” she said.

“After he punched the gentleman he walked away, but he was followed by the complainant, and another member of the public had to intervene.”

Mrs Wragg said the former soldier suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, and he had “serious issues with anger management and is now seeing a cognitive behaviour therapist.”

He was given a 12 month community order, with 12 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement.

He must also pay £330 compensation to his victim, and £85 costs, plus a government tax of £85.