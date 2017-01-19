Ex-thief who went straight caught with stolen goods in Sutton

An ex-thief from Sutton who decided to go straight after turning 40 was caught with stolen goods in the middle of the night, a court heard.

Simon Thomas’s car was stopped on Robin Down Lane, Mansfield, at 2.20am, on October 11.

He was found with a lawnmower and an ipod, which had been stolen from a Mondeo, parked on Dorchester Close, some time before.

“He told police he wasn’t involved in the theft, but received a call asking him if he wanted to buy the items,” said Kate Beardmore, prosecuting.

Rebecca Williams, mitigating, admitted Thomas had “a really extensive record”, but his last offence was in 2013.

After his release from prison in May 2014, he had kept out of trouble, she said, and now lived with his parents and was working.

“That is quite an achievement for Mr Thomas. He tells me that turning 40 was a big thing for him. He made a decision not to get into trouble.

“He said it was an offer he couldn’t resist, but he obviously suspected the goods were stolen. It was a stupid decision. “

Thomas, 41, of Young Crescent, admitted receiving stolen goods when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He pleaded guilty to driving without a licence or insurance on November 10.

District Judge Andrew Mechin told him: “Handling stolen goods is a serious offence full stop.”

He gave Thomas a 12 month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work.

He was also given a four-month curfew, from 9pm to 6am, and was ordered to pay £250 court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.