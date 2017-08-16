Family fun in the sun

A summer family fun day proved a hit in Eastwood this week, attracting over 1,300 people.

There was KMX carting, a climbing wall, trampolines, arts and crafts, circus skills workshops, puppet shows and the ‘big bubble man’ centre stage blowing his gigantic bubbles.

The event was held on Coronation Park on Wednesday.

Organiser Jo Elliott said it was a huge sucess.

“It was great. We had a really good turnout which we were really pleased with.

“There was a really nice family atmosphere for the afternoon and we had great weather – the sun was shining for us,” she said.

The summer play days, run by Liberty Leisure, have been held in the borough for 11 years.

This year was the first time charges were imposed on some of the activities such as face painting, but Ms Elliott said this was done to keep the queues down, which reached waiting times of an hour last year.

Ms Elliott said the events were great for building community spirit.

“It’s good for bringing the community together and it’s all at a low cost as well.

“It’s great for community spirit,” she said.

Other play days have been held in Stapleford and Chilwell.

The event in Kimberley ewarlier this month was cancelled due to bad weather.