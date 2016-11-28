Festive fun at church’s Victorian market

Fundraisers at St Mary’s Church in Greasley rolled back the years with a popular Victorian-themed Christmas market.

The fun-packed event, a highlight in the church’s social calendar, was co-ordinated by stalwart member Phil Dobson and backed by the church’s social committee, whose efforts were rewarded when it was announced that a sum exceeding £4,000 had been raised.

Resident town crier Alan Boyden called the tune, heralding the start of the Victorian Market, which was officially opened by Broxtowe’s Mayor, Coun Graham Harvey, who cut a ribbon to get proceedings under way, assisted by the church’s vicar, the Rev Dave Marvin.

There was barely a dull moment as church members entered into the spirit of the occasion, donning authentic costumes and manning an eyecatching array of stalls in the church hall, while having lots of fun in the process.

Community support was excellent and there was many a bargain to be had, with attic treasures, toys and games, jewellery, cakes, books, bric-a-brac, plants and cosmetics up for grabs. The church’s kitchen team played their part too, serving up food and drink in the cafeteria.

In the church, visitors were impressed by an exhibition of mining memorabilia and wildlife pictures taken by Anthony Kirby, one of the last of the pit workers recently affected by the closure of Thoresby Colliery, while a display of lacemaking attracted interest too.

Co-ordinator Phil Dobson was delighted by the success of the Victorian Market. He said: “Forward planning, teamwork and brilliant support from church friends and members of the community all played their part.”