An Eastwood man has been fined after he was caught stealing groceries from a supermarket.

John Parker, 43, of Bailey Grove Road, admitted theft when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on November 25.

The court heard he stole £362 of groceries from Sainsburys, on Perry Road, in Nottingham, on October 11.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, which will be deducted from his benefits.

No compensation was ordered because the goods were recovered.