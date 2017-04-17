Fire at Eastwood derelict social club 'started deliberately'

Firefighters who battled a blaze in a derelict social club in Eastwood believe it was started deliberately.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the Eastwood District and Victory club, in Walker Street, at 9pm on Saturday April 15.

Crews from Eastwood, Ilkeston and Stockhill stations spent three hours tackling the blaze.

Watch manager Tim Marston, who was the incident commander, said he believed the fire was started deliberatel and police were called to the scene.

He said: "Firefighting operations were hampered due to the fact the building was being prepared for work to remove asbestos from the premises, and the complex layout of the basement area which was heavily smoke-logged.

"Asbestos poses a significant health risk to us when we are firefighting and my risk-assessment had to take this into account when deploying crews.

"Members of the public living opposite were advised to stay indoors and keep windows closed due to smoke travel.

"The road was closed for a considerable amount of time and I'd like to thank the public for their understanding and apologise for any inconvenience this caused."

Nottinghamshire Police has confirmed the force is treating the fire as arson.

Officers are investigating and asking anyone with information that could help to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 820 of April 15.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.