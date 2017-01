A derelict building at a former Nottinghamshire colliery has gone up in flames.

The incident happened shortly after 1pm today at Thoresby Colliery near Edwinstowe.

The Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire involved machinery within the abandoned building as well as excess oil.

Firefighters from Worksop and Warsop attended the incident, using breathing apparatus, water and foam to extinguish it.