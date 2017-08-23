Firefighters tackle blaze in Toton

Crews have been battling the flames on Stapleford Lane since this morning and have now issued a warning that the fire is still giving off a lot of smoke.

A spokesman for Notts Fire and Rescue said: “Please be aware that the fire on Stapleford Lane, Toton is still giving off a lot of smoke.

“Crews have been in attendance since this morning and have been working with the land owner to ensure it is under control and extinguished ASAP.”