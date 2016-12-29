Fishing shop reeled in for online business

A Hucknall fishing tackle store is set to close in the New Year as business is transferred online.

Dragon Carp Direct, on Annesley Road, is to close on January 15, staff have been told.

The store was bought by Sports Direct in 2012, after the original business was founded in the 1990s.

Darren Henson, store manager, said: “It will be a great loss to Hucknall as there are a lot of fishing people. The shop is profitable, but it is the way things are going – people want it on the internet.

“The clientele tend to be older people and they like to come in for the local news and gossip.

“It will be a sad day when it shuts down.”

Dragon Carp Direct, a specialist angling retailer, was founded by Roger and Julie Surgay in 1994.

The business expanded from one shop in Ingoldmells Lincolnshire, to 10 megastores across the UK.

Darren, aged 51, of Hucknall, has managed the Hucknall shop for 11 years.

He said: “I have always been fishing mad. I worked as a maintenance engineer in Kirkby and then opened my own tackle shop in Gedling for 15 years.

“When I shut that down Roger offered me a job here.”

Sales assistant Adam Stevenson, 21, of Hucknall, has worked at the shop for four months, following jobs at the JTF Warehouse in Hucknall, and Prolog in Annesley.

He said: “The shop is really busy in summer, with 30 to 50 customers through the door every day.

“Obviously it dies down in the winter. I really like the job and I fish myself, so it is ideal.”

Both Darren and Adam will be transferred to a branch in Hasland, Chesterfield, but another full-time worker will be made redundant.

Councillor Keir Morrison said: “Obviously any business closure has a detrimental impact on the High Street.

“ However I am confident once the regeneration is complete, as a town we can all look forward to attracting new and exciting businesses to Hucknall.”

Counr John Wilmott said: “I am sorry to see any shop close in Hucknall, especially with the investment being put into the town. I feel it is a little shortsighted to leave the area at this time.

“I hope the town centre manager and Ashfield District Council’s development team will start looking immediately for a replacement business for the shop.”