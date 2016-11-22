FLOOD WARNING: Urgent flood warnings across Nottinghamshire

Residents and motorists are urged to be careful as a spate of flood warnings and alerts are in place across the region.

FLOOD WARNINGS – flooding is expected, immediate action required River Erewash at Langley Mill

Flooding continues. Langley Mill and Shipley Gate including Derby Road and Cromford Road remain at risk. The current level at the Pinxton river gauge is 0.66 metres. River levels are falling. Light rainfall is forecast. This information was last updated on Tuesday, November 22, at 6.43am.

River Maun at Clipstone, Edwinstowe and Ollerton

Flooding continues. Clipstone, Edwinstowe and Ollerton remain at risk. Further flooding could be rapid, and generate dangerous depths and flows of water. The current level at the Mansfield The Dykes river gauge is 0.6m. River levels are falling. Light rainfall is forecast.

This information was last updated on Tuesday, at 7.11am.

River Maun at Haughton, Milton and West Drayton

Flooding is expected at Haughton, Milton and West Drayton. The current level at the Whitewater Bridge river gauge is 1m. River levels are rising. Flooding is expected imminently. Light rainfall is forecast. For up to date information on river levels in your area, go to the river and sea levels section on the dot gov dot U K website.

This information was last updated on Tuesday, at 3.39am.

FLOOD ALERTS – flooding is possible, be prepared

River Idle in Nottinghamshire

Flooding of low-lying agricultural land and roads is possible in Gamston and the Eaton Washlands. This includes Goose Moor Lane at Ordsall. The current level at the Ordsall river gauge is 0.45m. River levels are rising in response to the rainfall through the day. Further rainfall is forecast over the next 12 hours.

This information was last updated on Monday, November 21, at 9.50pm.

River Maun in Nottinghamshire

Flooding of low-lying agricultural land and roads continues. Mansfield, The Sherwood Forest Caravan Park at Clipstone, Edwinstowe, Ollerton, Whitewater Lane at Whitewater Bridge and West Drayton may be affected by flood water. The current level at the Mansfield The Dykes river gauge is 0.6m. River levels are falling. Light rainfall is forecast.

This information was last updated on Tuesday, at 1.41am.

River Meden in Nottinghamshire

Flooding of low-lying agricultural land and roads is possible along the River Meden around Warsop, Church Warsop, Meden Vale and Budby. The current level at the Church Warsop river gauge is 0.5m. River levels are rising. Further rainfall is forecast over the next 12 hours.

This information was last updated on Monday, at 8.06pm.

River Trent Tributaries in Nottinghamshire

Flooding of low-lying agricultural land and roads continues from some of the tributaries of the River Trent in Nottinghamshire. Areas surrounding the River Greet, Potwell Dyke, Carr Dyke, Dover Beck, Cocker Beck, Thurgaton Beck, Fairham Brook and others may be affected by flood water. The current level at the Lowdham river gauge is 0.5m and the river level on the Oxton Dumble is 0.43m. River levels are steady. Light rainfall is forecast.

This information was last updated on Tuesday, at 7.39am.

For up to date information on river levels in your area go to the river and sea levels section on the .GOV.UK website.

