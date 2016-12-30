FOG WARNING: ‘Drive to the conditions’ urge police

Police have urged people to ‘drive to the conditions’ after fog and ice disrupted the morning rush hour.

There have been reports of drivers skidding on black ice and thick fog has lingered over much of the East Midlands.

Drivers are asked to use fog lights where appropriate and to drive at a safe distance from other road users.

The Met Office say weather warnings issued yesterday for fog remain in force this morning.

We would like to urge all our readers to heed the warnings and ‘drive to arrive’.