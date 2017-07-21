Fond farewells to Nuthall teachers, described as ‘class acts’

Two teachers from Nuthall, described as ‘class acts’ by their peers, have retired after enriching the lives of hundreds of youngsters.

Gail Brockway, 58, took centre stage at Kimberley School, where staff and pupils paid tribute to her at a barbecue party held in her honour.

And Sandra Tantum, 57, was given a heartwarming send-off by Greasley Beauvale Infant and Primary School with cards, gifts, flowers and happy memories.

“I have loved every minute of teaching,” said Gail. “It has been a privilege for me to provide education for the youth of today, to guide them on the right path and to set the standards which will be invaluable to them as they become adults.”

Gail, who originates from Bulwell, began teaching in 1981 in South Derbyshire. After taking time out to have her two daughters, she returned to the profession at Bulwell’s Henry Mellish School before moving to Kimberley School, where she has worked for the past 17 years.

Sandra, who went to Nuthall’s Horsendale Primary School and Hucknall’s Holgate School as a youngster, also started teaching 36 years ago. After spells in Sutton and the Vale Of Belvoir, she had two sons and worked for eight years as a supply member of staff at schools in and around Nuthall.

When she returned to permanent teaching in 1997, she held posts at Larkfields Infant School in Nuthall, Bagthorpe Infant School and also Awsworth Infant School before moving to her final job at Greasley Beauvale.

Sandra said: “I have spent much of my life going to one school after another, but I have always done my utmost to bring out the best in my pupils and to point them on the path to success.”

As well as their teaching roles, both Gail and Sandra have worked side by side as ambassadors for Nuthall Methodist Church, supporting good causes, including youth projects and schemes to help vulnerable adults, and carrying out charity work.