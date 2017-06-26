Frustrated woman booted pub door in Mansfield

A woman damaged a pub door in Mansfield after she got frustrated with bar staff when her coat went missing, a court heard.

Caroline Ellard, 29, of Barent Walk, Nottingham, admitted criminal damage when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

The court heard she was drunk when she booted the door of the Market Inn, on Mansfield Market Place, at 12.45am, on June 11.

“She was ejected from the pub after shouting,” said prosecutor Neil Hollett. “She told police that staff had been abusive to her.

“She had left her coat in the pub and it went missing. She thought she wasn’t being properly treated.”

Ellard, who was unrepresented, was given a 12 month conditional discharge. She was ordered to pay £200 compensation and £85 court costs, which will be deducted from her benefits.