Fun had by everyone at school’s summer fair

Lots of fun was had by all at this year’s summer fete, held at Hollywell Primary School in Kimberley.

There was a bouncy castle, crafts, archery, face painting, and a raffle as well as a barbecue and an ice cream parlour.

The fair took place last Saturday, between 11am and 2pm.

Office manager Lois Wilde said: “The teachers, PTA andd year six children all worked together to make it a great day for all. We held a non-uniform day where children donate a raffle prize.”

Teacher Nicky Photiou said: “Everyone had a fun time.

“It was a lovely day and the fair was well attended by parents, carers and their children.”

The event raised just over £1,000, which will go towards school funds.