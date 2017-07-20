Fund helps Nottinghamshire’s female victims of violence

Women and girls in Nottinghamshire who are the victims of violence will be helped by a slice of £17million set aside by the Government to address the problem.

Nottinghamshire has been awarded just under £446,000 over the next three years from the Violence Against Women and Girls’ Transformation Fund.

The money will go towards a range of activities to support victims, work with perpetrators of abuse to change their behaviour and to help children affected by what they have witnessed.

Specialist help will also be made available for the most vulnerable victims, including providing support for those with complex needs, such as substance misuse problems or poor mental health. It will also support female survivors of honour based violence (HBV), forced marriage (FM) and female genital mutilation (FGM).

Victims and survivors of stalking and harassment, sexual violence, abuse, trafficking, child sex exploitation (CSE) and women involved in prostitution will all benefit. Survivors at risk from multiple perpetrators (including girls and young women affected by gangs or modern slavery) and women and girls from black and minority ethnic (BME) communities, lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) women, disabled women, victims of childhood sexual abuse, and female offenders who have also been victims of violence and abuse will benefit from the funding.

The cash will transform domestic and sexual abuse services across Nottinghamshire by ensuring they are consistent and co-ordinated and provide equal access to high quality services for all. These changes will enable stronger survivor recovery and reduce the risk of psychological and physical harm by increasing early intervention and prevention.

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping said: “It has taken far too long for us as a society to confront the realities of domestic abuse and sexual violence.

“So many women and girls, and men too, suffer at the hands of abusive partners and it is up to each and every one of us to play a part in showing it won’t be tolerated anymore.

“I have been enormously impressed at the way different organisations, the police, health and local councils, are coming together across Nottinghamshire to tackle this issue and this money will help enhance support and help for victims.”