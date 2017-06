Firefighters were called to a blaze involving gas cylinders and a large shed last night which spread to two vehicles.

Crews from Stockhill and Ilkeston attended the incident at Church Hill just before 11pm on Thursday.

The blaze involved one acetylene cylinder and one propane cylinder.

The blaze caused ‘severe damage’ to two vehicles.

Fire crews put out the blaze and moved the cylinders to a safe place.

The incident was over just before 3.30am.