Gifts for unsung heroes

A Hucknall store has handed out goodie bags packed with Christmas treats to a trio of deserving customers.

The Co-operative, on Watnall Road, gave the gifts to a man who keeps Hucknall clean by continually litter-picking wherever he goes, a woman who commits ‘random acts of kindness’ and the family of a little boy who was injured in a road accident.

Team leader Kerry Wilson picked regular customer Robert Shelton.

She said: “Robert is always out and about and whenever he sees any rubbish in the streets he always tidies it up, helping keep our streets cleaner.

“Nobody asks him to do this he does it all off his own back. Well done Robert! Keep up the good work!”

Customers paid tribute to him on Facebook.

One poster said: “He’s been a Hucknallian for nigh on 60 years plus now and has always had the same friendly attitude.

“It’s a shame we all don’t have the same attitude as he does.”

Helen Green, who grew up in Hucknall, recently created an online advent calendar which replaced chocolates with daily tasks aimed at spreading a little happiness.

Kerry said: “It’s amazing. There are instructions like “Smile at everyone you meet”. Helen does things like putting gift bags on people’s windscreen in hospital car parks.”

Helen now lives back with her parents in West Bridgford after she was diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome around three years ago.

Determined to do something positive, Helen set up a blog where she writes about acts of kindness or being grateful for something. Her website is www.maketodayhappy.co.uk

Helen’s festive gift was delivered to her front door.

She said: “It was such a magical surprise and I’m deeply grateful for their kindness. My sleep has also taken a kicking and is being really rubbish, leaving me feeling more fatigued on top of my existing chronic fatigue.

“I am so thankful for the kindness I’ve received, although I have to confess I find it so much easier to give kindness than it is to receive. A poignant lesson for me to be learning right now.”

The third goodie bag was given to the family of a little boy who was injured on Nabbs Lane.