Giltbrook’s bacon butties are best in UK

The Giltbrook Cob Shop is one of the top ten places in the UK to buy a bacon sandwich.

The sandwich shop in Nottingham Road has been crowned one of the very best places to go for a bacon butty.

In a competition run by Ironmongerydirect, hundreds of tradesmen from all over were asked to vote for their favourite place to go for the nation’s number one breakfast of choice.

The Cobshop was one of ten overall winners.

Cob Shop owner Teresa Wood said: “We couldn’t believe it at first.

“We’re very excited and very pleased that people apprerciate us. People have obviously voted for us which is lovely.

“It’s nice they appreciate what we do.”

The 56-year-old, who has run the Cobshop with her husband John for over 30 years, said the secret to their bacon butties was the quality of the ingredients and the attention to detail.

“We slice both the bread and the bacon here ourselves,” said Teresa.

“The bread is very thick and fresh, and the bacon is thick sliced. It’s done by hand by us on a machine so it’s not wafer thin as it’s somehtimes served. “And I think that’s what people like.”.

The doorstop sandwiches the Woods serve are four inches think with five rashers of bacon per sandwich, so are also good value, said Teresa.

The couple originally opened up as a butchers shop, but business was not very good.

Teresa said: “Butchery seemed to slow down and a man came in one day and asked if we could do him a bacon and egg sandwich.

“We did it because we wanted to please him and it went from there really.

“A week later we got permission from the council to do this instead.”

The Woods now serve takeaway breakfast and lunch sandwiches and salads.

As part of the nation-wide competition, tradespeople were asked to nominate the butty establishment they felt made the country’s best bacon sandwich - whether that was a café, restaurant, hotel or roadside van.

Wayne Lysaght-Mason, managing director at IronmongeryDirect, said: “We launched our competition to find those breakfast heroes who provide the perfect sandwich to keep our nation of workers powering on throughout the day.”

After receiving hundreds of entries for the competition, IronmongeryDirect revealed the top 10 establishments across the country, as voted for by tradespeople.

The Cobshop is open Monday to Saturday 8.30am until 2.30pn, with an early finish of 12.30 on Saturdays.